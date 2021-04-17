Couples, Karlsson tied for lead at Chubb Classic in Florida

Fred Couples didn't make a birdie until the 11th hole at the Chubb Classic.

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fred Couples didn't make a birdie until the 11th hole at the Chubb Classic.

But he birdied the last two for a 69 and was tied for the lead with Robert Karlsson of Sweden on the PGA Tour Champions.

Karlsson shot a 66 on the Black course at Tiburon Golf Club.

They didn't have much breathing room. One shot behind was the group of Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka.

Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round.

Karlsson is playing for only the second time this year.