Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

The Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 years.
Credit: AP
Georgia's Adonai Mitchel catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.  The Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 years.. 

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia (14-1) a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left. He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left. 

The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

