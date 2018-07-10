PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Myles Gaskin rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Browning passed for 265 yards and No. 10 Washington beat UCLA 31-24 on Saturday.

The Huskies led 24-7 at halftime but saw the Bruins climb back within a touchdown twice in the fourth quarter. Washington took a 31-17 lead with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that took 6:45 off the clock and ended with Gaskin's 1-yard TD on a direct snap with 3:42 remaining.

Joshua Kelley scored on a 2-yard run with 1:38 left, and the Bruins attempted an onside kick, but Washington recovered and ran out the clock.

Browning completed 18 of 26 passes with one TD and one interception. The senior also ran for a score as Washington (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) won in its first trip to the Rose Bowl in five years.

Aaron Fuller had five receptions for 100 yards, including a 25-yard TD catch in the first quarter that opened the scoring.

UCLA freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 27 of 38 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kelley finished with 116 yards on 27 carries, becoming the first Bruins running back to have two straight 100-yard games since Paul Perkins in 2015.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Bruins, who are in their first year under coach Chip Kelly, fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1943. They are 0-2 in the Pac-12.

The Huskies extended the lead to 10-0 on Peyton Henry's 26-yard field goal with 11:45 remaining in the first half.

UCLA got on the board less than two minutes later when Thompson-Robinson went 5 for 5 for 71 yards on a 75-yard drive, culminating in a 9-yard TD pass to Theo Howard.

Washington took a 24-7 lead at halftime on 1-yard runs by Myles Gaskin and Browning.

The Bruins, who had been outscored 83-31 in the second half in their first four games, got within 24-17 early in the fourth quarter. JJ Molson hit a 49-yard field goal and Caleb Wilson had a 9-yard TD catch to complete a 17-play, 90-yard drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies' pass defense, which had been the team's strength, struggled against a freshman quarterback. They had not allowed a passing TD since the Sept. 1 opener against Auburn.

UCLA: The Bruins showed more spark in the second half than they had in their previous four games, which could be a sign that Kelly's young team is beginning to show some growth.

UP NEXT

Washington: Travels to No. 18 Oregon next Saturday. The Huskies have won the last two meetings against the Ducks.

UCLA: At California next Saturday. The Bruins have defeated the Bears in four of their last five meetings.

© 2018 KING