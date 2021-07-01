Former Husky Markelle Fultz tears ACL, out for season;

Fultz was having his best season to date

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee as his Orlando Magic went on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-94. The Magic announced after the game that Fultz would miss the rest of the season with the injury.

Less than five minutes into the game, a driving Fultz was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair.