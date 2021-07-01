x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Former Husky Markelle Fultz tears ACL, out for season;

Fultz was having his best season to date
Credit: AP
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz screams and holds his knee after he was injured while going up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee as his Orlando Magic went on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-94. The Magic announced after the game that Fultz would miss the rest of the season with the injury. 

Less than five minutes into the game, a driving Fultz was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair.

The point guard, who signed a three-year, $50 million extension last month, came in averaging a career-best 14.3 points in seven games.