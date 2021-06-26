x
Froome's return to the Tour could be short-lived after crash

After a three-year absence from the Tour de France, Chris Froome's comeback might already be over after the first stage.
Credit: AP
Britain's Chris Froome lays on the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

LANDERNEAU, France (AP) — After a three-year absence from the Tour de France, Chris Froome's comeback might already be over after the first stage.

The four-time champion was in a massive high-speed crash about 10 kilometers from he finish of Saturday's opening stage in Landerneau. 

Froome missed the last two Tours after a bad 2019 crash. 

He finished Stage 1 lagging more than 14 minutes behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe and underwent scans. 

It was unclear whether he would be able to keep on racing.