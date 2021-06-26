Froome's return to the Tour could be short-lived after crash

After a three-year absence from the Tour de France, Chris Froome's comeback might already be over after the first stage.

The four-time champion was in a massive high-speed crash about 10 kilometers from he finish of Saturday's opening stage in Landerneau.

Froome missed the last two Tours after a bad 2019 crash.

He finished Stage 1 lagging more than 14 minutes behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe and underwent scans.

It was unclear whether he would be able to keep on racing.