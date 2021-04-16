France delivers game-winning hit, Mariners drop Astros 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the depleted Houston Astros 6-5. Seattle earned its third straight win and seventh in nine games overall. Mitch Haniger had three hits for the second time this week. France and Kyle Seager each drove in two runs to send Houston to its sixth consecutive loss.
The Mariners trailed 5-4 before Evan White connected for a solo homer in the eighth. J.P. Crawford and Haniger opened the ninth with walks against Ryne Stanek, and France’s drive against Ryan Pressly landed on the warning track in right-center and hopped over the wall.
Anthony Misiewicz worked a scoreless inning for the win.