Former Zag Rui Hachimura will represent Japan and former Coug Aron Baynes will represent Australia.

When the Olympics start in Tokyo, Japan this year Gonzaga and Washington State University will be represented on the men's basketball teams.

Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura will play for Japan's team, former Coug Aron Baynes will play for Australia and former Zag ira Brown will play for Japan in the inaugural 3x3 tournament in the Olympics.

This will be Hachimura's first Olympics, Baynes' third and Brown's first.

Former Gonzaga forwards Domantas Sabonis and Filip Petrusev had a chance to make it to Tokyo with Lithuania and Serbia respectively, but both of their teams lost in the final game needed to qualify.