Former Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev taken by Philadelphia 76ers in second round in NBA Draft

Former Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Draft with the 50th pick overall in the second round on Thursday night.

He played with the Zags for two years through the 2019-2020 season before going to play professionally in his hometown Belgrade, Serbia this past year.

In his lone season there with his team Mega Soccerbet , he was Most Valuable Player of the ABA League. He led the league in scoring with 23.7 points and 7.6 rebounds.

His sophomore year season at Gonzaga was a special one.

Petrusev averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game on a little over 56 percent shooting from the floor. The forward scored a career high 31 points against Santa Clara on the road in January of 2020.

He was an Associated Press third team All-American, but second team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the USA Today. Petrusev was selected to the Wooden All-American team.