Former Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert selected by the Washington Wizards in the NBA Draft

NEW YORK — Former Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert was taken by Washington Wizards in the NBA Draft with the 15th pick on Thursday night.

Kispert will be reunited with former teammate Rui Hachimura in our nation's capital city.

Kispert was a fan favorite with the Bulldogs for the leader became and his personality. He was a monster on the court too.

In his senior season he averaged 18.6 points and five rebounds per game while shooting a stellar 44 percent from three-point range. His percentage on the long ball ranked sixth in the nation.

Against Virginia this past December, he tied a school record of nine made threes. He scored a career high in that win.

Kispert was named to the Associated Press All-American First Team. He was also named to the Wooden All-American Team and was a Wooden Player of the Year Finalist.