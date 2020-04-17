SAN DIEGO (AP) — Guard Malachi Flynn will forgo his senior season at San Diego State and enter the NBA draft.

The former Bellarmine Prep star was a consensus All-American and the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year after transferring from Washington State and sitting out one season.

He led SDSU to a 30-2 record, the regular-season Mountain West title and a No. 6 ranking.

Draft Express believes he could be a first round pick.

Flynn transferred to SDSU because he wanted to be part of a winning program.

He never got a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs were projected as a No. 1 or 2 seed before this year's tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.