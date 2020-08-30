x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

For his father: A poignant Alaphilippe win at Tour de France

French rider Julian Alaphilippe has dedicated his win in Stage 2 of the Tour de France to his father who died in June.
Credit: AP
France's Julian Alaphilippe, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186 kilometers (115,6 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Switzerland's Marc Hirschi finished second. (Stephane Mahe/Pool photo via AP)

NICE, France (AP) — French rider Julian Alaphilippe has dedicated his win in Stage 2 of the Tour de France to his father who died in June.

Racing across the finish line Sunday, Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky. 

Alaphilippe timed his final sprint with precision to hold off two pursuers and the main pack furiously gaining ground on the finishing straight in the picture-postcard Mediterranean city of Nice. 

He is now back in the race leader's iconic yellow jersey after holding the race lead for 14 days in the 2019 edition. 

Alaphilippe has a four-second lead over Adam Yates ahead of Monday's hilly Stage 3 from Nice to Sisteron.