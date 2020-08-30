For his father: A poignant Alaphilippe win at Tour de France

French rider Julian Alaphilippe has dedicated his win in Stage 2 of the Tour de France to his father who died in June.

NICE, France (AP) — French rider Julian Alaphilippe has dedicated his win in Stage 2 of the Tour de France to his father who died in June.

Racing across the finish line Sunday, Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky.

Alaphilippe timed his final sprint with precision to hold off two pursuers and the main pack furiously gaining ground on the finishing straight in the picture-postcard Mediterranean city of Nice.

He is now back in the race leader's iconic yellow jersey after holding the race lead for 14 days in the 2019 edition.