Talking snacks and whining about Tom Brady - it's time for the Big Game!

Super Bowl LV looks different this year, but the Barbershop's Terry Hollimon knows some things are still familiar - the snacks and Tom Brady. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks won't be playing but there will still be plenty to talk about and watch for this Sunday when Super Bowl LV kicks off in Tampa Bay.

Terry Hollimon, Co-Host of the Barpershop Show brought his favorite snacks, chicken wings and nachos, to chat with Amity about the upcoming game and talk about why everyone loves to hate on Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 7th between the Tampa Bay Bucanneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Game starts at 3:30pm(PST) but snacking starts NOW!

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show - follow him on Twitter!