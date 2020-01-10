Meet the Tacoma native football stars going viral with trick play videos

Curtis High School alums are well on their way to becoming household names. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Rahmel Dockery is a former Oregon State receiver who claims to have the best hands on TikTok.

Gage Ferguson played quarterback for the University of Idaho and can throw a spiral behind his back.

Both played for Curtis High School. Now they’re teaming up to entertain fans with trick plays that show off unbelievable skills.

But it's not all for laughs.

“What we're doing is not just goofing off,” says Dockery, who goes by the handle @RealDockery. “It's actually a lot bigger than that.”

Dockery has millions of followers. He's ringing up endorsement deals and hanging out at home with NFL superstars.

“I had one receiver say a lot of his fans tell him to do some of my catches in the game,” laughs Dockery. “He’s like they don't understand because they're kids.”

Dockery says you can't make spectacular catches without spectacular throws. And that's where Ferguson comes in.

“I've actually had NFL quarterbacks come out here and they haven't been able to throw me passes like Gage has,” Dockery says. “There have been some trick shots where we had to use two footballs and I haven't met any other quarterbacks that can do that.”



Ferguson is newer to the social media game. But under the TikTok handle @Dimes millions of people have already seen his trick videos.



“There's two things that I do every time I want to get really good at something,” says Ferguson. “Be a student of whatever it is, soak up as much as I can and then commit and jump in the head first and go as hard as I can at whatever it is.”



Sports Illustrated has reposted one of Ferguson’s throws. SportsCenter has aired one of duo’s trick plays on ESPN. Today, just for Evening, Ferguson and Dockery have come up with something new.

“He is going to throw the tire up this way, flipping,” says Ferguson. “I'm going to try to hit it through while it's flipping.”



Wouldn’t you know he gets it on the first try.

‘This is the best quarterback on social media right here,” says Dockery.



“Appreciate you, bro,” Ferguson responds.