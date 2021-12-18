x
Foegele scores 2 to lift Oilers to 5-3 win over Kraken

Chris Dreidger had a season-high 36 saves as the Kraken fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games.
Seattle Kraken's Mark Giordano, left, tumbles atop Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) while Kraken goalie Chris Driedger is buried below as the puck sits in the back of the net in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Seattle. The play was eventually ruled a goal by Foegele. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. 

Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. 

Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves. 

Ryan Donato, Jared McCann and Carson Soucy scored for Seattle, and Jordan Eberle had two assists. Chris Dreidger had a season-high 36 saves as the Kraken fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games.

