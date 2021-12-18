Foegele scores 2 to lift Oilers to 5-3 win over Kraken

Chris Dreidger had a season-high 36 saves as the Kraken fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games.

SEATTLE (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3.

Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.