Flyers spoil Hakstol's return in 6-1 win over Kraken

Soucy scores the first goal for a Kraken defenseman

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored and former Everett Silvertips goalie Carter Hart stopped 24 shots and spoiled former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol’s return to Philadelphia in a 6-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Ryan Ellis and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers. Carson Soucy scored the first goal for a Kraken defenseman in team history.

The Kraken will finish the season-opening five game road trip on Tuesday in New Jersey against the Devils.