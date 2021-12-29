x
Flyers return from break with 3-2 win over Kraken in OT

Seattle's go-ahead goal late in the third period was thwarted by back-to-back goals from Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) is greeted by teammates after he scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week off. 

James van Riemsdyk's second goal of the game with 5:13 left in regulation pulled the Flyers even at 2. He scored 15 seconds after Seattle’s Jeremy Lauzon scored his first of the season after having a goal disallowed by goaltender interference earlier in the period. 

But the lead was gone in a blink as van Riemsdyk beat Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer for the second time in the game. 

Yanni Gourde scored the opening goal for Seattle.

The Flyers improved to 5-0-1 in their last six while the Kraken dropped to 1-4-2 over their last six. Seattle welcomes Calgary to town on Thursday night.

