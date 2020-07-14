Rookie Pineda's goal gives Fire 2-1 win over Sounders

Handwalla Bwana scored for Seattle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Mauricio Pineda scored in the 84th minute to give the Chicago Fire a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the MLS is Back tournament.

Pineda was wide open at the back post to catch Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei off guard after Seattle’s Handwalla Bwana scored in the 77th minute to knot the score at 1-all.

LET’S GOOOO!!!!!!!



Handwalla Bwana ties it at 1-1 in the 77th minute!#CHIvSEA | #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/lotQEoLUFm — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 14, 2020

Robert Beric’s goal put the Fire up after a scoreless first half.

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam (Alex Roldan 85'), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Shane O'Neill 62'), Xavier Arreaga (Jordy Delem 85'), Nouhou; Gustav Svensson, Cristian Roldan, Shandon Hopeau (Jordan Morris HT), Nicolás Lodeiro, Miguel Ibarra (Handwalla Bwana 59'); Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Trey Muse, Stefan Cleveland, Joshua Atencio, Ethan Dobbelaere, Danny Leyva, Justin Dhillon

Total shots: 7 (Delem, 2)

Shots on goal: 1 (Bwana, 1)

Fouls: 12 (Gómez Andrade, 4)

Offside: 4 (Ruidíaz, 3)

Corner-kicks: 2 (Lodeiro, 2)

Saves: 3 (Frei, 3)

Chicago Fire FC - Kenneth Kronholm; Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo (Wyatt Omsberg 75'); Przemyslaw Frankowski, Fabian Herbers (Djordje Mihailovic 68'), Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Luka Stojanovic 75'), Jonathan Bornstein (Miguel Angel Navarro HT); C.J. Sapong, Robert Beric (Elliot Collier 90'+1')



Substitutes not used: Connor Sparrow, Gabriel Slonina, Andre Reynolds, Nicholas Slonina, Brandt Bronico, Javier Casas, Ignacio Aliseda



Total shots: 10 (Beric, 5)

Shots on goal: 5 (Beric, 3)

Fouls: 9 (Frankowski, 2)

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5 (Gimenez, 3)