The University of Washington football team will face Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 21.

The game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

The bowl game will be bittersweet for Husky players and fans as it's the final UW game for head football coach Chris Petersen, who recently announced he is stepping away to take on an advisory role.

This marks the fifth time that Boise State will head to Las Vegas for the postseason, where they are 4-0 all-time.

It also sets the stage for a re-match between Petersen and the program he helped build into a nationally known brand.

Petersen and the Huskies opened up the 2015 season in Boise. The Broncos won a defensive battle, 16-13.

Petersen was an assistant at Boise State from 2001-2005, then served as the head coach from 2006-2013. The Broncos went 92-12 during his tenure and won two Fiesta Bowls.

Following an 8-4 regular season in 2013, Petersen accepted a job offer from Washington a moved to Seattle.

Petersen has led the Huskies to a 54-26 record, to PAC-12 Championships, two New Year Six Bowl game, and a College Football Playoff berth over the last six seasons.

It was also announced on Sunday that Washington State will play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Air Force on December 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona.

WSU finished the season 6-6 overall and 3-6 in conference play this season. The team became bowl eligible after beating Oregon State 54-53 on November 23rd. This is the fifth straight appearance for the Cougs in a bowl game.

