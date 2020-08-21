Fever snap Storm's 9-game winning streak

Jewell Loyd scores a career-high 35 points

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored a career-high 23 points, Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm’s nine-game winning streak with a 90-84 victory.

Seattle hadn’t lost since July 30 when it fell to the defending champion Washington Mystics after making just 5 of 25 3-pointers. The Storm, which tied a WNBA record on Aug. 12 with 18 3-pointers, was 5 of 21 from 3-point range against the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and Natalie Achonwa scored 14 for Indiana.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 of her career-high 35 points in the third quarter to keep Seattle in it. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points, but was only 5-18 from the field including 1-8 from 3-point range.