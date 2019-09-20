SEATTLE — Tension between some of the Seattle Sounders' most dedicated fans came to a head on Sunday, when nearly the entire Emerald City Supporters' section walked out of CenturyLink Field before the second half of the match against the NY Red Bulls.

The walkout occurred after one of the Emerald City Supporters was ejected from the match for displaying the "Iron Front" symbol, which was originally used by an anti-fascist group in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. The symbol has become a common image flown during Major League Soccer games.

Before this season began, Major League Soccer changed their fan code of conduct rules, prohibiting all signs deemed “political.” But many say the wording of the policy is vague at best and is open for interpretation.

The issue has reached other teams, including Vancouver, Atlanta, and even the District of Columbia.

If you ask members of these supporter groups, they say they are not using these images and signs to be political – they want to emphasize inclusion and that everyone is welcome to root for their team.

The iron front logo was projected onto the outside of CenturyLink Field during the Sounders match on Wednesday.

On Thursday, members of several supporter groups met with league representatives in Las Vegas to discuss the issue. In a tweet, they wrote that the groups met with MLS to talk about the fan code of conduct and inclusion education. No final decisions have been made and they look forward to continuing the conversation next week.