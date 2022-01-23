EWU's Kupp helps lead Rams to NFC Championship

Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp is headed to the NFC Championship after another big game for the Rams.

TAMPA, Fla. — Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp's magical season continued Sunday in a Los Angeles Rams 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

With 12 seconds left to play, Kupp caught a 44-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to set the Rams up for the game-winning field goal on the 12 yard line.

The star receiver exploded in the playoff win with nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown catch was for 70 yards.

Kupp also did have a fumble in the game in the third quarter that set up the Buccaneers first touchdown of the game and helped spur their comeback.

This comes after a career season for Kupp, who won the NFL's triple crown by leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16).

Kupp and the Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 30th.

While Kupp was at EWU, he won the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' top offensive players in 2016. Kupp was dominant his four years with the Eags and broke the FCS' career receiving yards record and receptions record his senior year. Kupp finished his career with 6,464 yards on 428 career receptions. The previous record for receptions was 395 and receiving yards was 5,250. Kupp also obliterated the career receiving touchdowns record with 73 receiving touchdowns. The previous record was 58.