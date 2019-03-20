The home field of the Everett AquaSox will get a new name this spring.

Everett Memorial Stadium will soon be called Funko Field after the Everett-based pop culture consumer products company announced Wednesday that it bought the naming rights as part of a six-year deal.

The partnership will expire in 2024 with the option to extend.

Most of the Funko branding assets, including signage on the field and around the stadium as well as ballpark staff uniforms, are expected to be completed by the AquaSox’s Opening Day on June 21.

As part of the deal, Friday home games will be designated “Funko Fridays,” which will include promotions and giveaways.

The AquaSox, which is the Seattle Mariners’ Class A affiliate, celebrate their 35th anniversary this year.

The Mariners' ballpark was also renamed this year after spending 25 years as Safeco Field. T-Mobile signed a 25-year naming rights deal in December