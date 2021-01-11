Ephrata's Mike Muchlinski umpiring home plate for game 6 of the World Series

"There's nothing more that we can do except, I guess retire, but I've still got a lot more years left in the big leagues before that happens," Muchlinski said.

HOUSTON — Mike Muchlinski of Ephrata has reached the pinnacle of his job, umpiring in the World Series.

"When you get the phone call to work it, you're like, okay.. There's nothing more that we can do except, I guess retire, but I've still got a lot more years left in the big leagues before that happens," Muchlinski said.

He'll be behind home plate for game six and if you ask him, he'd rather not have Joe Buck say his name. Because if an umpire is doing a bad job, that's when you typically find out who they are.

"I'm hoping he doesn't have to say it too many times tomorrow night," Muchlinski said. "That's what I'm hoping for. That'll be great!"

Of course, there's some pressure that comes along with the job — especially at the games biggest stage.

"Yeah, there is a little pressure and I think that there would be something wrong with me if I didn't feel a little bit of anxiety... It's positive anxiety.. It's a yearning.. A desire to want to be good," Muchlinski said. "Of course, that's always a good thing when you're right in our job. That tends to always makes things easier for you."

Despite the pressure, he says he'll treat the game like any other. Leaning on his 12 years of experience as a professional baseball umpire, eight of which were full seasons in the big leagues.

He began this career with the dream of one day reaching the World Series. Many years of travel and time away from home has led to this moment. It's a moment he doesn't believe he could have reached by himself.

"If it wasn't for, one, a strong support from my family, and two, an absolute love of baseball since I was like two or three years old, I just don't think I would be here," Muchlinski said.

If you ask him to reflect, he'd tell you there hasn't been time. He's been focused on doing the job to the best of his abilities but, once the final run has been scored and the crowd has gone home, the realization may set in for him.