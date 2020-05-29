Chase Elliott ends week of misery with overdue Cup victory

There was little suspense in this one for Elliott

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott ended a week of miserable finishes with an overdue Cup victory. Elliott raced to his first win of the season Thursday night in the rain-postponed event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to close a frantic 12 days for NASCAR.

The event marked the fourth Cup race since the series resumed racing May 17 and Elliott had two frustrating losses in that span.