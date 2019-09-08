Mariners fans hoping to see Edgar Martinez' Hall of Fame plaque will have to buy tickets to Friday or Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

A free plaque viewing event for Saturday sold out, according to the event page.

Mariners legend Edgar Martinez was officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July. Hundreds of Mariners fans from the Pacific Northwest traveled to Cooperstown, New York for Martinez’s Hall of Fame induction.

It was a long time coming for Martinez. In his 10th and final year on the Hall of Fame ballot, he made it in with 85.4% of the vote.

The former designated hitter played his entire 18-year Major League career with the Mariners before retiring in 2004. He made seven All-Star appearances and is the Mariners all-time leader in doubles with 514. He also accumulated 1,219 runs and 1,261 RBI with a .312 batting average.

The Mariners retired Martinez’s jersey number 11 in 2017.