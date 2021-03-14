Eastern Washington given No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament

The Eags will take on a blue blood program in the first round.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Washington Eags received a 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. They will take on Kansas in their first game.

The game will be played next Saturday. The time and the channel it will be played on has yet to be announced.

Kansas has had COVID-19 issues within their program the past week, forcing them to withdraw from the Big 12 Tournament, so that's something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.

The Eags have gone to the NCAA Tournament two other times. They received a No. 13 seed in 2015 and fell to Georgetown and in 2004 they were a No. 15 seed and fell to Oklahoma State.