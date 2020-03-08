x
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Nov 20, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. (Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying the northwest native hasn't experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. 

The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily. 

Per NFL protocols, Pederson must wait at least five days and have consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span before he can return to the team's practice facility.  

Pederson was born in Bellingham and went to Ferndale high school.