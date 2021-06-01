Drinks with Daniels: Prominent leaders in Washington sports

Chris Daniels sits down with prominent names in Washington state sports.

It's spring and pandemic-related restrictions are easing, which is good news for anyone involved or following sports.

KING 5's Chris Daniels is back with another round of "Drinks with Daniels," after sitting down with the leaders of several professional sports teams and college athletic directors.

John Stanton

Mariners Chairman and Owner John Stanton has been part of the organization for more than 20 years. He became the front-facing leader of the franchise a few years ago.

We share a beer and a brat while discussing his goals for the franchise, and the controversy which embroiled it last spring.

Jen Cohen

University of Washington Athletic Director Jen Cohen has been a lifelong Husky fan since growing up in University Place.

She has led the department through one of the most troubling times in school history.

She splits a bottle of Rose’ while talking about the past year and what lies ahead for Husky Nation.

Airs June 2

Pat Chun

Washington State University Athletic Director Pat Chun has accomplished quite a bit in Pullman in just a few years, while having to deal with the most challenging financial and health crises in the past 100.

He’s hired successful coaches and raised money unlike any of his predecessors.

We share a Diet Coke with while overlooking what Cougs refer to as “God’s Country.”

Airs June 3

Peter Tomozawa

Sounders FC Owner and President of Business Operations Peter Tomozawa is part of the new era in the franchise’s leadership.

He was drawn to the team, from Hawaii, due to the success of his son in the team’s academy and is now using his extensive sports business and banking history to move the team forward.

He also talks about bringing the World Cup to Seattle while sipping on sake.