x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Domi has two goals, Columbus holds off Seattle 5-4 in OT

Kraken score 4 goals, 4 different players
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Domi had two goals and an assist, Jake Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4.

Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in eight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third period. 

Seattle rallied with three goals in the third by Jaden Schwartz, Morgan Geekie and Vince Dunn with 4:06 remaining to pull even at 4-all.

In Other News

32 Days: On the road with the Seattle Kraken