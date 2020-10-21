Kershaw, LA stars shine, Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in WS opener

Shorewood High alum Blake Snell will start Game 2 for the Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers left the Tampa Bay Rays stuck in neutral to open a surreal World Series.

Kershaw was dominant for six innings, Bellinger and Betts homered and the Dodgers beat the Rays 8-3 in the first World Series game played at a neutral site.