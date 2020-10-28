Fitting finale: Dodgers win title, lose Turner to COVID-19

LA Third Baseman was removed in the 7th inning after a reported second positive COVID test

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rays starter Blake Snell, the Shorewood High School alum, was pulled in the sixth inning by manager Kevin Cash in a decision that could live in infamy in Tampa Bay. The lefty ace was cruising against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Cash stuck with the analytics that helped the Rays reach the second World Series in franchise history.

Reliever Nick Anderson quickly surrendered the lead. Mookie Betts, who came to the Dodgers to make a World Series difference, had a mad dash to home plate in the sixth inning to put Los Angeles over the top, and the Rays lost to the Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6, clinching the championship for LA.

Dave Roberts finally has a World Series title to savor. The Los Angeles manager guided the Dodgers to their first championship since 1988. Roberts did what seven predecessors failed to do, bring a championship to long-starved Dodgers fans. He joins Hall of Famers Walter Alston and Tom Lasorda as the only managers to do so.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from the game after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive test in 59 days and wasn’t on the field as the Dodgers enjoyed the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season. Turner returned to the field later during the celebration, sometimes without a mask.

Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Turner’s positive test moments after presenting the World Series trophy to Los Angeles.

For the first time since 1988, it's time for a Dodger title. #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/36UCK3qXBE — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2020

Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena extended his big league record with his 10th postseason homer. Arozarena batted .364 (8 for 22) with three homers and four RBIs in the Fall Classic, but it wasn’t enough. The rookie outfielder also set a major league record with 29 hits and 64 total bases for the postseason. One year ago, Arozarena was coming off his first stint in the majors with St. Louis.