Diggins-Smith outshines Bird, Taurasi; Mercury beats Storm

Taurasi has hit at least six 3-pointers in a single game 12 times since turning age 35, a WNBA record.

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a career-high 35 points, Diana Taurasi hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points and the Phoenix Mercury used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 94-78 Friday night.

Sophie Cunningham hit five 3-pointers — her 10th consecutive game with at least two made 3s — and scored 19 points for Phoenix. The Mercury made a season-high 14 3s.

The Mercury went into the fourth quarter trailing 65-60 but Taurasi hit a 3 to open the period and her three-point play with 7:35 to play gave Phoenix a one-point lead. Tina Charles scored to give Seattle a 69-68 lead 25 seconds later but Diggins-Smith hit a jumper with 6:55 left that sparked a 17-0 run.

The game was 46th, and potentially the last, meeting between Taurasi and Seattle's Sue Bird, the WNBA's all-time leaders in points and assists, respectively and gave Taurasi 500 career games, second-most in league history — behind Bird.

Bird — who has announced that she'll retire at the end of the season — and Taurasi (who will become a free agent) played together at UConn before being picked No. 1 overall in the 2002 (Bird) and 2004 (Taurasi) drafts, won seven combined WNBA titles and won five Olympic gold medals together.

Phoenix (12-16) swept the three-game regular-season series with the Storm 3-0 and, with 10 regular season games remaining, moved into a virtual tie with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Mercury set a regular-season record Friday with a reported attendance of 14,162.

Breanna Stewart lead Seattle (17-10) with 22 points and 14 rebounds but did most of her damage in the first half. Jewell Loyd added 15 points and Tina Charles added 14 points and 11 rebounds.