Devils deal Kraken 4-2 loss ahead of Seattle's home opener

Joey Daccord made 29 saves for the Kraken
Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann (16) shoots during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 4-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson scored first-period goals and Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken. 

The Devils won their second straight to start the season. Seattle slipped to 1-3-1 on its five-game road trip ahead of its much-anticipated home opener against Vancouver on Saturday night.

Jimmy Vesey added a goal and Pavel Zacha scored into an empty net with 20 second left to seal the win. Riley Sheahan and Jared McCann scored for Seattle, which slipped to 1-3-1. Joey Daccord made 29 saves.