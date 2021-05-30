Dan Hughes retires, Noelle Quinn named Storm head coach

Quinn is the seventh head coach in Storm history

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes is retiring from the WNBA. He will be replaced by Noelle Quinn. Currently, the associate head coach, Quinn will step into the top position and will be supported by assistant coaches, Gary Kloppenburg, Ryan Webb, and Perry Huang.

Hughes, who will remain as assistant coach for USA Basketball in the upcoming 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, closes out his career with the second most games coached in WNBA history (598), and is tied for the third-most wins with 286. In his first year in Seattle, Hughes guided the team to a league-best 26-8 record, and swept the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals to earn the third title in franchise history. He was twice named WNBA Coach of the Year.

“After over 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to finish my career with the focus and determination with which I started,” said Hughes. “The Seattle Storm is in amazing shape, after two championships and a terrific playoff run in 2019, I would like to announce my retirement from the WNBA. I believe now is the right time because the team is performing well, but the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA have taken their toll on me. I look forward to coaching with USA Basketball at the 2021 Olympics then leveraging my experience to give back to the game in other ways. Mary and I value the relationships we have formed in Seattle over the past four years and want to thank everyone for their ongoing support.”

Quinn joined the Storm coaching staff in 2019 following her first championship as a player in 2018. She has been instrumental in running the offense schemes for the Storm and has, most recently, handled the head coaching job in a 90-87 win over the Connecticut Sun.