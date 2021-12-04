Crimson Tide rolls over Bulldogs in the Battle in Seattle

A poor first half doomed No. 3 Gonzaga in a 91-82 loss to No. 16 Alabama.

SEATTLE — The Gonzaga Bulldogs struggled mightily in the first half, as they were outscored 51-35 in a 91-82 loss to No. 16 Alabama.

Gonzaga was able to turn things around in the second half, outscoring Alabama 47-40, but it wasn't enough to overcome the first half deficit.

The Crimson Tide were led by a three-headed monster of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison. Shackelford led all scorers with 28 points, Quinerly with 17 points, and Davison scored 20 points off the bench.

Gonzaga had four players in double-figures with Drew Timme leading the team in scoring with 23 points.

The loss is the Bulldogs second in the past three games. A three game stretch that has been tough for the team.

Gonzaga lost to then No. 5 Duke in Las Vegas 84-81 and struggled, but escaped an upset to Tarleton State on Nov. 29th 64-55.

In both the Duke and Tarleton State games, the Zags struggled from three-point land, shooting 28.6% against the Blue Devils and 29.4% against the Texans. Tonight, an improvement going 9-for-23 from deep, good for 39.1%.

But, a key in this rough stretch has been turnovers. Including tonight's loss to Alabama, Gonzaga has averaged 15 turnovers a game.