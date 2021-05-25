Crawford's three hits power Mariners past Athletics 4-3

M's win second straight game on the road, have picked up two games on the AL West-leading A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — J.P. Crawford had three hits, Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis made a magnificent catch to save two possible runs and Seattle beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.

Paul Sewald pitched two innings of relief for the win. Anthony Misiewicz recorded two key outs in the eighth which included a running catch by Mitch Haniger with the tying run on base. Rafael Montero finished for his sixth save after putting runners on the corners.

Call him Clutch Haniger. pic.twitter.com/bMcPvZTqjK — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 26, 2021

Ty France and Crawford hit RBI singles in the first to stake rookie Logan Gilbert to a quick lead. Crawford doubled to start the fourth and scored the go-ahead run on Tom Murphy’s double. Jarred Kelenic added an RBI single.

That's a multi-hit night for Jarred. pic.twitter.com/BpXNA9TfgQ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 26, 2021