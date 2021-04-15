x
Crawford lifts Mariners over O's 4-2 in doubleheader opener

Haniger, Gonzales, Crawford lead M's to win in Game 1
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore slides home past Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino to score on a double by J.P. Crawford in the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double header, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the sixth inning, Marco Gonzales overcame a rough start for his first victory of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 in a doubleheader opener. 

Seattle tied the score on Mitch Haniger’s two-run homer in the fifth off Matt Harvey. The Mariners  went ahead when Tanner Scott walked José Marmolejos leading off the sixth, pinch-runner Braden Bishop advanced on Dylan Moore’s two-out single and Crawford stayed back on a slider and hooked the ball down the right-field line.

Gonzales (1-1) picked up his first win of the season giving up two runs on three hits over five innings, striking out five.  Rafael Montero and Kendall Graveman pitched two innings of shutout relief.  It's Graveman's second save of the season.