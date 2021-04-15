Crawford lifts Mariners over O's 4-2 in doubleheader opener

Haniger, Gonzales, Crawford lead M's to win in Game 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the sixth inning, Marco Gonzales overcame a rough start for his first victory of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 in a doubleheader opener.

Seattle tied the score on Mitch Haniger’s two-run homer in the fifth off Matt Harvey. The Mariners went ahead when Tanner Scott walked José Marmolejos leading off the sixth, pinch-runner Braden Bishop advanced on Dylan Moore’s two-out single and Crawford stayed back on a slider and hooked the ball down the right-field line.