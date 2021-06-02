Charlisse Leger-Walker leads Wash St over No. 5 UCLA 67-63

A first for the Cougs

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead 3 with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State over No. 5 UCLA 67-63. The Cougars beat a team ranked in the top five for the first time in program history.

Leger-Walker’s shot put Washington State ahead 64-63. The freshman sensation made three late free throws and scored the Cougars’ final nine points. The Cougars are enjoying their best season in years at 9-6. Last month, they lost to UCLA 68-66 in overtime.