Sports

Charlisse Leger-Walker leads Wash St over No. 5 UCLA 67-63

A first for the Cougs
Credit: AP
Washington State players celebrate their win over UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game in Pullman, Wash., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead 3 with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State over No. 5 UCLA 67-63. The Cougars beat a team ranked in the top five for the first time in program history. 

Leger-Walker’s shot put Washington State ahead 64-63. The freshman sensation made three late free throws and scored the Cougars’ final nine points. The  Cougars are enjoying their best season in years at 9-6. Last month, they lost to UCLA 68-66 in overtime.

Charisma Osborne had 21 points for UCLA, which is 10-3. The Bruins had won five in a row.