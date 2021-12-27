Cougs to play Central Michigan in Sun Bowl

The matchup came together after the Chippewas' bowl opponent was also forced to withdraw.

The Cougs are going bowling after all.

Just a day after the University of Miami withdrew from the Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 issues within the program, Central Michigan has been tabbed as a last-minute replacement to face Washington State in this Friday's Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

The matchup came together after Boise State, the Chippewas' opponent in the Arizona Bowl, was forced to withdraw on Monday due to COVID-19 issues. Because the Arizona Bowl was set to take place in Tucson, Arizona -- which is less than five hours from El Paso -- the Chippewas can make it to West Texas in time for Friday's game.

"We are grateful for the diligent work of the Sun Bowl Association, the Pac-12 Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Central Michigan University to ensure the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played," Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chan said in a statement.

"A special thank you to CMU's Director of Athletics Amy Folan and head coach Jim McElwain for prioritizing the bowl experience for both teams, especially the seniors who will be playing their final college football game.