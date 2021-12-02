x
Bonton has 26, Washington St holds off UCLA 81-73

Cougs avenge 30 point loss in January
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 26 points and Washington State avenged an ugly 30-point blowout from four weeks earlier with an 81-73 win over UCLA. 

Bonton had four of the Cougars’ 13 3-pointers on 22 attempts (59%), which turned the tables on the Bruins. UCLA, which finished 5 of 20 behind the arc, were 9 of 16 from deep, shot 54% overall and made 16 of 18 free throws in a 91-61 victory on Jan. 14. 

The Cougars opened the second half with a 17-5 run for a 59-37 lead with 12:25 to play. An 11-2 run cut the deficit to seven with 1:18 to play. Bonton made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win. 

Johnny Juzang scored 25 points for UCLA.