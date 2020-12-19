Abogidi, Williams help Washington St. beat Montana St. 82-54

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Efe Abogidi had his first double-double, Noah Williams scored a career-high 21 points and Washington State beat Montana State 82-54.
Abogidi finished with career highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds. He scored WSU’s first seven points, and Williams added six more, in a 15-3 run that gave the Cougars a 17-5 lead about seven minutes into the game and Montana State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Amin Adamu led Montana State (2-2) with 12 points and Mike Hood added 11. Washington State's leading scorer, Isaac Bonton sat out with a thigh injury.