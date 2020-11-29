Williams, Washington State rally to beat Eastern Washington

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored a career-high 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and made big plays down the stretch to help Washington State beat Eastern Washington 71-68.
Williams scored or assisted on 14 of WSU's final 16 points and took a charge in the closing seconds to seal it. Junior Tanner Groves led Eastern Washington (0-1) with a career-high tying 17 points and nine rebounds and younger brother Jacob Groves had career bests of 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Eagles had just seven scholarship players available as five EWU players missed the game due to the protocols surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.