Williams, Washington State rally to beat Eastern Washington

Cougs are 2-0

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored a career-high 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and made big plays down the stretch to help Washington State beat Eastern Washington 71-68.

Williams scored or assisted on 14 of WSU's final 16 points and took a charge in the closing seconds to seal it. Junior Tanner Groves led Eastern Washington (0-1) with a career-high tying 17 points and nine rebounds and younger brother Jacob Groves had career bests of 16 points and eight rebounds.