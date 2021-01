Cougs are now 9-1

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Bonton made 7 of 11 shots and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists to help Washington State beat California 71-60.

Efe Abogidi added 12 points and nine rebounds and Noah Williams scored 11 points for the Cougars (9-1, 2-1 Pac-12). Abogidi made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and Bonton hit 2 of 4 from the arc.