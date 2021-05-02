Washington St breaks through at Oregon 74-71 behind Bonton

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 23 points and Washington State made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 30 seconds to defeat Oregon 74-71, the Cougars’ first win in Eugene since 2009 and first-ever in Matthew Knight Arena.

The Cougars led for the final 17 minutes but never more than by the eight points with seven minutes to go, by five or less for the last 6:20. Noah Williams scored 14 points for Washington State, which made 18 of 24 free throws in the second half. Williams and Bonton each made 3 of 4 in the last half. minute.