Correa hits RBI double in 10th, Astros rally past M's 5-4

HOUSTON (AP) β€” Carlos Correa drove in the winning run in the 10th inning after Alex Bregman tied it in the ninth, and the Houston Astros rallied for a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Correa greeted Yohan Ramirez (1-3) with a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Yuli Gurriel, who started the inning at second.

Bregman tied it with a two-run home run off the train tracks in left field off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth. Sewald walked JosΓ© Altuve to lead off the ninth and Michael Brantley flew out to Mitch Haniger in front of the wall in right-center before Bregman’s blast. Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Kyle Seager hit a solo home run to right to lead off the sixth, his 34th of the season to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead. Luis Torrens gave Seattle some insurance in the ninth with an RBI single to give the M's a short-lived 4-2 lead.

Kyle Seager 𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃 πŸ”₯



SEA 3 | HOU 2 #WHEREiROOT pic.twitter.com/Evs5yQSBNT — ROOT SPORTSβ„’ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) September 8, 2021

Logan Gilbert started for Seattle. He gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.