Correa hits RBI double in 10th, Astros rally past M's 5-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa drove in the winning run in the 10th inning after Alex Bregman tied it in the ninth, and the Houston Astros rallied for a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Correa greeted Yohan Ramirez (1-3) with a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Yuli Gurriel, who started the inning at second.

Bregman tied it with a two-run home run off the train tracks in left field off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth. Sewald walked José Altuve to lead off the ninth and Michael Brantley flew out to Mitch Haniger in front of the wall in right-center before Bregman’s blast. Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Kyle Seager hit a solo home run to right to lead off the sixth, his 34th of the season to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead. Luis Torrens gave Seattle some insurance in the ninth with an RBI single to give the M's a short-lived 4-2 lead.

Logan Gilbert started for Seattle. He gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.