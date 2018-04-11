Daniel Cormier choked out Derrick Lewis in the second round to retain his UFC heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden.

Cormier, who also holds the light heavyweight crown, made quick work of an overmatched Lewis with a rear naked choke to win the main event at UFC 230. Cormier celebrated with both championship belts in the cage as Lewis trudged out of the cage.

Cormier became the first UFC fighter to successfully defend two championships.

Cormier had a quick takedown in the first round and turned in a dominant yet dull effort to easily take the round. He didn't waste much time in the second and left MSG with a little slice of history.

He called out former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE star Brock Lesnar for a match in 2019.

© 2018 KING