Corey Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga past Saint Mary's, 87-65

Gonzaga extends its home winning streak to 48 games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary’s 87-65 on Thursday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs are 21-0 overall and 12-0 in the West Coast Conference. Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga extend its home winning streak to 48 games.

Fans were allowed at a Gonzaga home game for the first time this season and a few dozen family members of players were in the stands.