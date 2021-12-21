Cooper Kupp's 2 TD catches carry Rams past Seahawks 20-10

The Seahawks' streak of nine consecutive winning seasons under coach Pete Carroll is over.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams held off the Seattle Seahawks 20-10 in a rescheduled game between two COVID-19-depleted teams.

Kupp broke Isaac Bruce’s single-season Rams receptions record in the third quarter with a 6-yard TD catch that was also the 120th of his spectacular year. The NFL’s receiving leader then scored a tiebreaking 29-yard touchdown with 10:48 to play.

Seattle had the ball and a chance to tie with 3:21 left in the game, but Russell Wilson's 4th-down pass to DeeJay Dallas fell incomplete after Dallas appeared to be interfered with by Rams linebacker Ernest Jones. Officials did not penalize Jones, but instead threw a flag on Dallas for kicking the ball in frustration after the play.

Russell Wilson completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 156 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Wilson's passer rating of 55.3 goes down as his second-lowest of the season.

On defense, Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford three times.