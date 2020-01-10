x
Commissioners decline CFP expansion after Pac-12 request

The College Football Playoff will stick with the four-team format this season.
Credit: AP
Executive director Bill Hancock says Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott asked the management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship.  

The expansion request was made because of disruptions caused by the pandemic. 

Conferences are not playing the same number of games and kicking off their seasons at different times. 

Playoff leadership decided to stick with four semifinalists, who will square off at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl before the title game in Miami on Jan. 11.