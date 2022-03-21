Zag Shop sells Sweet 16 merch starting Wednesday

The Gonzaga men's basketball team is looking forward to the Sweet 16. To celebrate the road to the championship, the Zag Shop is dropping new March Madness gear.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's on-campus bookstore is full of shirts, socks, hats and all things GU.

Starting Wednesday, students and basketball fans will be able to purchase March Madness Sweet 16 merchandise ahead of the men's matchup against Arkansas.

This is the store's first set of March Madness wear, but as the team continues to advance, store operations manager LuAnn Charon said more merchandise will become available.

"Each win we keep getting more and more so we're celebrating the Sweet 16 right now," Charon said.

Sweet 16 shirts are available to pre-order on the Zag Shop website now.

In addition to the new merchandise, fans can also rep their favorite starting five player's name and number for the first time during March Madness.

Charon said the store began selling NIL t-shirts and jerseys Fall 2021.

NIL rules secure a portion of the proceeds for the players whenever their names or numbers are purchased.

Charon said March is a big time of year for the university and the Zag Shop.

“This sets up not only the university for recruiting of academics and our basketball teams, but our shop does incredibly well," Charon said.